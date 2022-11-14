Is Hugh Jackman Playing Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’?

Yes, despite the fact that the Greatest Showman actor said he’d retired the adamantium claws for good after 2017’s Logan, he will be playing the character one more time.

“A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it,” Jackman told Variety in October 2022. “Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier.”