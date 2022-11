Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3’?

This theory was started not only based on Reynolds’ friendship with the pop star but also a shared location. The promo video announcing Jackman was filmed in the same location as Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film. If she wants to appear, the actor said he’s game to give her a role. “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.