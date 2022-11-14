When Does ‘Deadpool 3’ Take Place In Relation to ‘Logan’?

The problem with Jackman returning as Wolverine is that the hero died in 2017’s Logan. However, fans will remember the movie took place in 2029. The third Deadpool is set in present day.

“We’ve figured out a way to do it that’s Hugh Jackman-approved and Kevin Feige-approved where we’re completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off,” Reynolds said during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I wouldn’t mess with that. I’m really excited.”