Deandra Kanu Urges ‘BiP’ Cast to Stay Open, Reveals Why She ‘Genuinely Felt Bad’ for Kira

Nayte Olukoya Ended Michelle Young Engagement Over the Phone
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
Deandra Is Just Friends With Nayte Olukoya

Deandra, who appeared on season 7 of BiP, told Us that she’s “good” when it comes to a return to TV — for now.

Outside of the beaches in Mexico, Deandra has become friends with Michelle Young’s ex-fiancé, Nayte. And despite speculation from fans that the pair had a romantic connection after a photo of them sitting next to each other at his birthday party surfaced, she assures Us that they are just friends.

“The whole situation was frustrating. I still don’t even like to talk on it. Because people just will make up stuff,” she told Us about “knee-gate,” explaining, “Me and Nayte are friends and that was the bottom line. … There was literally a picture of us with our knees touching and it just went crazy places and out of respect, I just keep my mouth closed because there’s way more that they’re dealing with outside of me.”

