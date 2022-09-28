Victoria Fuller’s Arrival

“This is going to be a great way for her to show her personality because on Peter’s season, people didn’t really get to know her. We got to see the drama between her and Peter, but VF has a very big personality,” Deandra explains. “She’s really introverted, but she can be really extroverted at times, like, when you get to know her. So I just hope that this plays in a way that we can actually see her and gets to see her character development post-show and into Paradise.”