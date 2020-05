Adamo Ruggiero (Marco Del Rossi)

After more than 100 episodes of the drama, Ruggiero went behind the camera to interview fellow Degrassi stars on his web series, Straight Talk with Adamo Ruggiero. In addition to other minor acting roles, he appeared on Degrassi: Next Class in 2016.

Ruggiero, whose character Marco was gay, is also an LGBTQ activist.