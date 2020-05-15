‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ OGs: Where Are They Now?

Aubrey Drake Graham (Jimmy Brooks)

While he was known to many as Jimmy Brooks in the 2000s, Drake became a popular figure in music after he dropped his 2009 single “Best I Ever Had.” He has since released five chart-topping studio albums and won four out of his 42 Grammy nominations.

The rapper, who last appeared on Degrassi in season 8, went back to his roots in 2018 when he enlisted several of his former costars to return to the set of the fictional school to film a music video for his song “I’m Upset.”

Drake shares son Adonis with ex Sophia Brussaux.