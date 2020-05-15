‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ OGs: Where Are They Now?

Christina Schmidt (Terri McGreggor)

Schmidt appeared for three seasons on Degrassi before she left to pursue modeling full-time. As a result, her character Terri left the school after her abusive boyfriend, Rick, put her in a coma. Schmidt still models and lives in Canada with her boyfriend Landon.

“Growing up, I never thought I was an inspiration to anybody in any way,” she told Fashion magazine in April 2020. “I never realized that some of these young girls really needed someone to look up to. There wasn’t Instagram or Facebook, and the majority of television stars were definitely not as diverse as those you see today, so having someone like them on a TV show was huge. This all just started making sense to me years later, though, when they would express how I made such an impact on their lives.”