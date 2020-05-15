‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ OGs: Where Are They Now?

Lauren Collins (Paige Michaelchuk)

Collins has continued to act after her seven seasons on Degrassi. In addition to appearing in multiple TV films and her recurring roles on Being Erica, Kroll Show and FX’s The Strain, she reprised her role as Paige on Degrassi: Next Class in 2016. Collins, who often shares behind-the-scenes pics from the set of Degrassi, even pays tribute to her iconic character in her Instagram bio, which reads, “Not a mean girl but I played one on TV.”

Collins and husband Jonathan Malen, a Canadian actor, welcomed son Charlie in March 2020.