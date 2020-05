Melissa McIntyre (Ashley Kerwin)

While McIntyre originally left Degrassi after the first four seasons, she returned for seasons 6 and 7. McIntyre doesn’t have any IMBb credits post-Degrassi, but she made headlines in May 2018 when she replied to a fan who asked, “Do you still tell people you kissed Drake?” via Twitter.

“Every. Day. Of. My. Life,” she quipped back.