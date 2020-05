Ryan Cooley (JT Yorke)

After Cooley’s character JT was killed off during season 6, he didn’t do much acting with the exception of voiceover work for the animated Canadian series Oh No! It’s an Alien Invasion. While Drake invited Cooley to appear in the “I’m Upset” music video, the musician later revealed that his former costar thought the invite was “a scam.”

Cooley announced his engagement to girlfriend Stef in 2019.