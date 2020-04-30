Demi Lost Her Feelings for Kristian

The reality star detailed why her relationship with Haggerty fell apart. “I wasn’t in it, and she was so in it,” she said. “She was so good to me and that would make me feel guilty ‘cause I was like, ‘I’m not feeling the same anymore and I feel bad that I don’t feel the same anymore because I made a commitment to you. I feel like a garbage human being.’ And yeah, it was really f—king with me and I was f—king with her, and that wasn’t fair to her. She deserved way better than me, and I wanted to be with her more than anything, and I kept trying and I kept trying.”