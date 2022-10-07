Demi Lovato Through the Years

Camp Rock

Cause they rock! Lovato’s first Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock, costarred the Jonas Brothers (including future boyfriend Joe Jonas). It premiered in June 2008 with 8.9 million viewers, making it the third most-viewed Disney Channel Original Movie at the time. Years later Lovato still performs songs from the film in concert. “Those guys will always be close to my heart,” they told Us of the Jonas Brothers in 2015. “So being able to work with them whether it’s Nick or Joe or Kevin, I’m always open to it.“