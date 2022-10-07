Demi Lovato Through the Years

Stay Strong

Lovato emerged from a three-month rehab stint as a new person. The former child star appeared on 20/20 in April 2011 to talk with Robin Roberts about their struggles with substance abuse, eating disorders, bipolar disorder and self-harm. “The period of my life that I went through was really dark,” they told Roberts in the emotional interview. “I became really depressed and the only way of coping with it was through my eating disorder. I’ve suffered from cross addictions over the past years.”