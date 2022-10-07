Demi Lovato Through the Years

Sisterly Love

Lovato has often credited their younger half-sister Madison De La Garza, who was an actress on Desperate Housewives, for helping them get through their rehab stint. “I had to think of her all the time even when it was really, really rough,” Lovato said on 20/20. “I just kept thinking, ‘Set this example for your little sister.’ There were days when I didn’t want to get out of bed, but looking at a picture of my little sister on my bulletin board was one of the main things that kept me going.”