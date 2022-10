The X Factor

In May 2012, the artist joined the cast of The X Factor where they often sparred with creator Simon Cowell. “He’s the same! He doesn’t change,” Lovato told Us in 2013. “Maybe he’s gotten a little nicer this year because I’ve been around, but he’s pretty much the same.” They stayed with the reality series for two seasons before exiting to focus on their music career. Lovato even brought contestants Fifth Harmony and UK stars Little Mix on tour with them.