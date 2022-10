Demi as Dani

While they were still on The X Factor, Lovato tried their hand at another hit Fox show — Glee. They appeared in four episodes as Dani, who was Santana’s (Naya Rivera) brief love interest. “I really didn’t think I’d be acting again so soon, but I’m really glad this came along,” Lovato told Fox in 2013. “I met Naya on the first day of shooting. So I had never met her before and then I had to kiss her.”