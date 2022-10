A Big Day

The pop star received their second Grammy nomination in December 2018, this time for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song with Christina Aguilera, “Fall in Line.” Lovato tweeted, “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much. … I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would have laughed in your face!!”