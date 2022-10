A Permanent Mark

Lovato is no stranger to the tattoo game, but they surprised fans with new ink they acquired in June 2019 that featured a powerful message. The ink on their ring finger simply read, “me” — indicating their desire to put themselves first. They said it was their “new forever reminder.” Earlier that year, they got a tattoo of their late pup on their ankle and a large tribute for their late grandmother, who they called “Mimaw.”