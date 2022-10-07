Demi Lovato Through the Years

Future Mrs. Ehrich

After a whirlwind romance, Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement in July 2020. “@maxehrich — I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” they gushed via Instagram. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”