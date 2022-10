Post-Overdose Lifestyle

Lovato opened up about their 2018 overdose in detail in the YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. In the trailer, they revealed that they had three strokes and a heart attack when they overdosed. Additionally, they told Glamour in 2021 that they wanted to find a “balance” with substance use, the same as they did with their eating disorder, allowing themselves to eat certain foods without feeling shame.