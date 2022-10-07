Demi Lovato Through the Years

Splitsville

Two months after their engagement, Lovato and Ehrich split in September 2020. He claimed that he found out about the relationship ending via online articles. Months later, Lovato revealed that the breakup led to them thinking more about their sexuality.

“This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth,” they told Glamour magazine in March 2021, saying they were “too queer” to be with a cis man. “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right. … I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”