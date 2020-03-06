Music

Demi Lovato’s ‘I Love Me’ Music Video: 5 References to the Jonas Brothers, Wilmer Valderrama and More

By
Demi-Lovato-I-Love-Me-video-easter-eggs
 
5
4 / 5

Her Overdose

Lovato extends a hand to someone being carried on an ambulance stretcher in the video.

 

Back to top