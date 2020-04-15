Denise Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Drama: Everything We Know

Denise’s Side

One insider told Us that Denise insists that the Brandi hookup never happened. “It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations, but to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed,” the insider said. “Denise has only met Brandi one time prior and it was in a social setting. Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever.”

Denise also told fans in February that she is “100 percent monogamous to my husband.”