Denise Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Drama: Everything We Know

How It Started

Us confirmed in January that the tension started when the group was discussing threesomes during an on-camera dinner. “Denise shut down the conversation, because her children were in very close proximity at another table. The girls could hear everything,” a source told Us, referring to Sam, 16, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8. “Denise doesn’t have anything to hide. If she had a threesome, she would own it. She just didn’t think it was an appropriate conversation with the girls present.”

After the awkward dinner party conversation, Brandi told some of their costars about their alleged past.