Denise Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Drama: Everything We Know

Rinna’s Involvement

The Melrose Place alum called out Denise for skipping the finale party in December 2019 via Instagram. An insider told Us at the time that the two actresses will also be on the outs during the season.

“Behind the scenes, Lisa Rinna is continuing to be the instigator and continuously stirring the pot for maximum drama. Rinna does this to make herself relevant and maintaining job security,” a source told Us. “Denise has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior, especially with social media. Denise and Rinna are headed toward a showdown on camera, which is what Rinna has wanted. … Rinna is going to be exposed and held accountable; if Denise is the one to do it, bring it on.”