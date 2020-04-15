Denise Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Drama: Everything We Know

The Cease and Desist

Rinna confronts Denise about taking legal action in the season 10 trailer. According to a source, the Bold and the Beautiful star initially “laughed off” the drama with Brandi, but then decided she wanted all of the footage out of the show.

“I was surprised more at the cease and desist than I was the stopping of filming,” Erika told Us ahead of the premiere. “I could understand, ‘Hey, wait a second. I need a minute. Hold on, this is not … Things are out of control.’ But the cease and desist is something that I was most taken aback by. I was a little bit more shocked. Like, ‘Wow, OK.’ That’s interesting.”