Cheryl Burke

The “Pretty Messed Up” podcast cohost opened up about watching Banks take charge of the longtime reality series during an interview with Us and other outlets in October 2020. “It’s really refreshing, I think, to see her just basically call herself out for certain things,” Burke said. “When that happened with the missed results, whatever happened, she handled it pretty well. I mean she’s, like, ‘Guys this is live television, it is what it is,’ and she’s very real. She’s not just, like, reading a teleprompter. She’s going, she’s ad-libbing. I think she’s great. She really is.”