Derek Hough

“She was great,” Hough exclusively told Us in April 2021. “Her walk down … I started looking forward to it. I’m, like, ‘All right, what do we got today?’ What’s she walking down to today and [she] never disappointed.” The DWTS pro-turned-judge pointed out that Banks had “some outrageous, crazy and fun looks,” which made her introduction each week “a lot of fun” to watch. “It’s a big role to fill, for sure. And I think that she did a great job and live TV is extraordinarily difficult. I think she did a phenomenal job,” he added.