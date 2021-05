Jenna Johnson

“Tyra Banks is an icon. I think that she is so lovely,” Johnson said during an October 2020 episode of the “I Don’t Get It” podcast. “On set, it’s so funny, because I feel like she has such this big presence, but she is such a little sweetheart. In dress rehearsals she’ll always say hi to us. She’s so sweet. I’ve loved getting to know her from a distance.”