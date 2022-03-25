What’s Happening Between Erin and James?

The cast has continued to tease a potential romance between James and Erin, with Coughlan telling the RadioTimes, “I don’t think I can say much about specific things like about James and Erin, but I think there’s no way people are going to be disappointed.”

Llewellyn, meanwhile, fueled fan speculation that the pair might finally acknowledge their feelings for one another in December 2021, with a TikTok video in which he pretended to stare longingly at a clip of Erin walking through the school hallway. “Bit of James and Erin,” he captioned the clip.