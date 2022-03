When Did Filming Wrap?

Coughlan teased that she had returned to the Derry Girls set in November 2021, with a close-up selfie of her character’s signature bangs and pigtails. A little over a month later, the Harlots actress wrote via Instagram, “Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride.” Coughlan also shared a polaroid of her and Harland on set, along with a set of rainbow earrings.