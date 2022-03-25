Why Did It Take So Long To Make Season 3?

Fans had to wait a little longer than expected for more episodes of Derry Girls after filming was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic because the cast and crew knew how important it was to film on location in Londonderry. “We’re still waiting, because it’s integral to the show that we film in Derry,” Coughlan said in January 2021.

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, echoed those sentiments in August of that year, explaining that McGee didn’t “want to compromise on quality” by rushing out the third season. “We don’t want to deliver any show that’s in any way a limited version,” she added.