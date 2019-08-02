In Memoriam

Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Cameron Boyce Ahead of ‘Descendants 3’ Premiere

By
Cameron Boyce Descendants Cast BTS Behind The Scenes
 Courtesy of Sofia Carson/Instagram
7
8 / 7

Closer

Carson shared a pic of the late star cuddling with her sister, Paulina Char. “Always,” she wrote.

Back to top