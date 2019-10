Eva Longoria

Longoria has appeared in several high-profile ads and campaigns since Desperate Housewives ended. She served as a judge on Food Network Star in 2010 and executive-produced Devious Maids from 2013 to 2016. Longoria also had three-episode cameos on Empire and Grand Hotel, the latter of which she executive-produced. And in 2018, she starred in the movies Dog Days and Overboard. She married José Bastón in 2016, and welcomed their son, Santiago, two years later.