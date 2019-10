Kyle MacLachlan

After quitting the show in 2010 to focus on his son, Callum, with wife Desiree Gruber, MacLachlan appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Portlandia, The Good Wife and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. More recently, he had a voice role in the Disney/Pixar movie Inside Out and reprised his role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks.