Nicollette Sheridan

Sheridan had a tumultuous exit from Desperate Housewives. She filed a $20 million lawsuit against Cherry and ABC in 2010 that alleged the creator had assaulted her on set and wrongfully terminated her contract; the case ended in a mistrial two years later. She went on to star in The CW’s Dynasty revival from 2018 to 2019. Sheridan finalized her divorce from Aaron Phypers in August 2018 after nearly three years of marriage.