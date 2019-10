Vanessa Williams

In recent years, Williams has appeared in TV shows including The Librarians, Daytime Divas and Me, Myself and I. She announced in April 2018 that she was working on her ninth album. Williams has four children: Melania, Jillian and Devin with her first husband, Ramon Hervey II, and Sasha with her second husband, Rick Fox. She married a third time, to Jim Skrip, in 2015.