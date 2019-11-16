Kelly Rowland

Rowland has released four solo albums, including her 2002 debut, Simply Deep, which came out while Destiny’s Child were still active. Her hits include “Like This,” “Motivation” and the David Guetta collaborations “Commander” and “When Love Takes Over.” In recent years, Rowland has become a popular TV personality, judging The X Factor UK in 2011, The X Factor USA in 2013 and The Voice Australia since 2017. She and her husband, talent manager Tim Weatherspoon, share son Titan.