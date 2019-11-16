LaTavia Roberson

Roberson and Luckett formed a group called Anjel with Naty Quinones and Tiffany Beaudoin after leaving Destiny’s Child, but they split up in 2003 and never released an album. Roberson kept a low profile in the years that followed before being cast in two stage plays in 2013: How to Love and Not My Family. The following year, she starred in the third and final season of R&B Divas: Atlanta. Roberson released her debut solo single, “Best Time of Your Life,” in 2017. She shares daughter Lyric and son Londyn with music producer Don Vito.