LeToya Luckett

After Destiny’s Child and Anjel, Luckett released her debut album, LeToya, in 2006. It featured the hit single “Torn.” She has since released two more albums, Lady Love in 2009 and Back 2 Life in 2017, in addition to acting in Preacher’s Kid (2010), Lucky Girl (2016) and Unsolved (2018). She shares daughter Gianna with her husband, entrepreneur Tommicus Walker.