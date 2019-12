Michelle Williams

Williams has also released four albums as a soloist, three of which are in the gospel genre. Her most popular songs include “We Break the Dawn” and “Journey to Freedom.” She ventured into acting in 2003 when she made her Broadway debut as the title character in Aida. She also had leading roles in The Color Purple, Chicago, What My Husband Doesn’t Know and Fela! She was engaged to pastor Chad Johnson for nine months, but they split in December 2018.