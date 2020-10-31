‘Dexter’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Aimee Garcia

Garcia notably starred on Lucifer, Rush Hour and Family Guy after Dexter. Her movie roles span from RoboCop to After the Reality to 2019’s The Addams Family animated feature. She additionally produced a short film called Helen in 2017. In June 2020, she cowrote the comic book series GLOW vs. The Babyface — based on Netflix’s GLOW — with former pro wrestler AJ Mendez. She teamed up with Mendez again in October 2020 to pen the Dungeons & Dragons comic series, At the Spine of the World.