‘Dexter’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Colin Hanks

Hanks notably starred on Fargo’s first season and Life in Pieces after Dexter. He had guest-starring roles on NCIS and Drunk History, and he’s lent his voice to characters on shows including Talking Tom and Friends and American Dad! Outside of TV, he’s appeared in films including Jumanji: The Next Level, Elvis & Nixon and Vacation. He’s tried his hand at directing on projects such as All Things Must Pass, and he cofounded a handkerchief brand in 2018 called Hanks Kerchiefs. He wed Samantha Bryant in 2010, and they share daughters Olivia and Charlotte.