David Ramsey

Ramsey notably went on to land a leading role on Arrow as John Diggle/Spartan. Through his involvement on Arrow, he’s been able to direct two of its episodes and portray his character on other D.C. Comics series, including The Flash. His additional post-Dexter TV roles include Blue Bloods and Outlaw. He’s also popped up in the films Accidental Love and Illicit. He is married to Briana Ramsey.