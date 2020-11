David Zayas

Gotham, Bloodline, Shut Eye and Blue Bloods are among the long list of shows Zayas put under his belt post-Dexter. He also appeared in many films including Force of Nature and the 2014 Annie reboot. He’s currently gearing up to make his directorial debut with 10-13, a film he’s also producing and writing. Zayas has been married to Liza Colón-Zayas since 1998. The couple share a son named David.