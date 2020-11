Jennifer Carpenter

Carpenter continued to find steady television work on Limitless and The Enemy Within. She’s appeared in films including Brawl in Cell Block 99, Dragged Across Concrete and The Devil’s Hand. She also voiced a character on Robot Chicken and in the video game The Evil Within. After her marriage to Hall ended in 2011, the White Chicks actress welcomed son Isaac in 2015 with Seth Avett, who she wed in 2016.