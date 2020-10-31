‘Dexter’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

John Lithgow

Lithgow was an industry heavyweight when he joined Dexter in a recurring role, and that didn’t stop once his run was up. He notably starred on The Crown as Winston Churchill, for which he won an Emmy in 2017. He also appeared on Perry Mason, Trial & Error and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. As for his film career, Lithgow starred in several major flicks such as Bombshell, Pet Sematary, The Accountant and Interstellar. He continued to land theater work including through his 2012 Broadway turn in The Columnist, for which he earned a Tony nomination. He also authored poetry books Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse in 2019 and Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown in 2020. He has been married to Mary Yeager, with whom she shares son Nathan and daughter Phoebe, since 1981.