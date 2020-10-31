‘Dexter’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Keith Carradine

Carradine’s post-Dexter TV career notably included a starring role on Madam Secretary as President Conrad Dalton. He also had recurring and guest-starring roles on The Big Bang Theory, Missing, Fargo and Damages. Additionally, his film gigs include The Old Man & the Gun and Cowboys & Aliens. Outside of TV and film, he voiced a character in the 2012 video game Hitman: Absolution and starred in the 2013 Broadway production of Hands on a Hardbody. He has been married to Hayley DuMond since 2006 and shares his adult children Martha, Cade and Sorel with ex-wife Sandra Will Carradine.