Luna Lauren Velez

Vélez went on to land recurring roles on How to Get Away with Murder, South of Hell and MacGyver. Aside from making additional TV appearances on shows like Madam Secretary and Elementary, she’s popped up in films including The First Purge, Shaft and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She also produced and starred in the 2016 film America Adrift. Vélez was married to Mark Gordon from 1993 to 2015.